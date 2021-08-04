AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said at a hearing of Texas lawmakers.
A committee of Texas senators heard testimony from university leaders at Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech on the monetary and academic losses that conference realignment would mean for the Big 12 and its members once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC in 2025.
UT President Jay Hartzell testified Monday that the path to making the switch became clear “into the summer,” and that UT told Bowlsby that in a call following news of the move. Hartzell said the school would "continue to honor all agreements.”
“Up until the moment you hit send on the decision, you are always thinking, ‘Is this the right thing for the University of Texas at Austin?’” Hartzell said.
Bowlsby has been highly critical of both Texas and Oklahoma, accusing them of plotting for months to leave for the SEC. He also accused ESPN of working behind the scenes to gut the Big 12, even sending a cease-and-desist letter that the cable giant refuted. He backed off that stance Monday: “We have agreed to not escalate this publicly. It’s in neither party’s best interest to do so.”
Hartzell was asked whether the school had included ESPN in its conversations about moving to the SEC and said: "Absolutely, categorically, no.”
Hartzell said Texas initiated contact with the SEC, reaching out to the conference in the spring. He said the idea of joining other conferences such as the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 was considered internally, but Texas never contacted those leagues.
Hartzell was also on the receiving end of some needling from lawmakers.
After Hartzell said Texas' athletic budget was between $220 million-$225 million per year — one of the largest in the country — Sen. Lois Kolkhorst noted the Longhorns had only won three of the last 10 games against her alma mater, TCU.
“Maybe your fanbase would rather lose to Alabama than TCU,” she said.
Texas lawmakers dug into the future of the Big 12 without the Sooners and Longhorns. Bowlsby said the TV contract value would take a 50% hit.
The Big 12 distributed $345 million to its 10 members this year ($34.5 million apiece), down from the previous year because of the pandemic. Most of that revenue comes from the Big 12′s TV deals, including ESPN. The SEC is positioned to distribute as much as $70 million annually to its members in coming years.
Bowlsby said he supported the idea of the remaining Big 12 teams sticking together and said they are exploring their options. He said he wouldn't blame any school for looking out for themselves first, but “there is a right way to do it.”
Members of the Senate panel focused their questions on the economic impact to Texas cities such as Fort Worth, Waco and Lubbock, the homes of the Big 12 Texas schools being left behind. Baylor President Linda Livingstone told the committee that “the livelihood” of some Texas communities was at stake since the opponent mattered in ticket sales and attracting larger crowds.
Texas A&M officials didn’t accept invitations to testify at the hearing, according to state Sen. Jane Nelson, who chaired the committee. Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.