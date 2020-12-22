Athens High may be the only school in the state or even the country to have alums shine as bright in the NFL spotlight Sunday.
Quez Watkins, Athens Class of 2016, caught a short pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and turned it into a 32-yard touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the rookie’s second career catch. His first went for 3 yards.
The Eagles (4-9-1) lost 33-26 to the Arizona Cardinals but Watkins had to impress with the breakaway speed he showed on that touchdown.
Philip Rivers, Athens Class of 2000, threw two touchdown passes in the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-20 win over Houston.
The TD passes were No. 418 and 419 of Rivers’ 17-year career in the NFL. That puts him one behind Dan Marino at No. 5 for career touchdowns. The top four are Tom Brady with 571, Drew Brees 565, Peyton Manning 539 and Brett Favre 508.
The game was Rivers’ 238th consecutive start. That ties him for eighth place with Kansas City/Atlanta tight end Tony Gonzalez.
More importantly, the Colts’ win helped them keep pace with the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Both teams are 10-4 with two games left in the regular season. The Titans hold the tiebreaker with a better in-division record. The Titans are 4-1 and the Colts are 3-2.
Both teams have tough assignments Sunday. The Titans travel to Green Bay. The Packers are fighting to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Colts travel to Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Titans close the season at Houston. The Colts are at home vs. Jacksonville, which is currently in line for the first pick of the NFL draft, otherwise known as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Irish vs. Crimson Tide
Notre Dame and Alabama don’t cross paths on the football field too often. That makes every matchup between two of the true bluebloods in college football special.
It can also put an alum of one school working for the other in a bit of a bind.
Former Decatur Red Raider Mario Morris, who was a star linebacker at Alabama on the 1992 national championship team, is a member of the Notre Dame athletic department. He’s the deputy athletic director, chief financial officer.
“Alabama should not underestimate this team,” Morris said. “They are not intimidated and are a very confident bunch.
“They are big and fast with monster tight ends and receivers. (Quarterback) Ian Book is more mobile than you think. Mobile QBs have historically given Alabama fits.”
Notre Dame’s defense will face a big test attempting to slow Alabama’s offense. A key player in the Crimson Tide offense is Decatur’s Deante Brown at left guard.
Morris would normally be at the game in Texas on Jan. 1, but he and wife Tetiana are expecting a boy in early 2021. He’ll be watching the game from his home in South Bend, Indiana.
“That might be best,” Morris said.
Bowl game excitement
Several players from the area will be playing in bowl games in the coming days. It starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN with the Montgomery Bowl. Florida Atlantic (5-3) faces Memphis (7-3) at Cramton Bowl.
Former Austin Black Bear Marquice Robinson plays offensive tackle for the Florida Atlantic Owls and wears No. 75. Former Austin Black Bear Asa Martin plays running back for the Memphis Tigers and wears No. 28.
Hartselle’s Keondre Swoopes will be playing for UAB (6-3) on Saturday in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa against South Carolina (2-8). Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on ABC.
Swoopes wears No. 0 for the Blazers, who beat Marshall 22-13 on Friday for the Conference USA championship.
