Wednesday was a milestone day for several area athletes.
Priceville’s Jenna Walker, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Lawrence County’s Cole Turner and Ardmore’s Cole Cheatham cemented their futures on the first day of the NCAA fall signing period.
Walker signed to play basketball at Western Kentucky. Peebles signed to play basketball at Liberty University. Turner is joining the baseball program at Jacksonville State. Cheatham put his signature on a scholarship to play baseball at Mississippi State.
All four are seniors and have one more season to play in high school.
Calhoun had two players sign with Division I schools. Pitcher Solomon Washington signed with Oklahoma State. Pitcher/outfielder Kevin Dowdell signed with West Virginia. They have one season left at Calhoun.
Walker (5-foot-8) was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection last season. She averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 assists a game while playing for head coach Terrie Nelson. Walker’s mother Kim is an assistant coach.
The point guard has 713 career assists, which is 10th all-time according to the Alabama High School Athletic Association. She was a second-team All-State selection as a sophomore.
Western Kentucky is located in Bowling Green, Ky. The Hilltoppers are coached by Greg Collins and play in Conference-USA. The program has had eight straight 20-win seasons.
Peebles (6-2, 180) was a finalist last season for the Class 6A Player of the Year honor. He averaged 29.1 points while leading Hartselle, coached by Faron Key, to the Northwest Regional finals for the first time since 2003. Peebles hit 373 of 667 field goal attempts. He was good on 92 of 210 3-point field goal attempts. He is a two-time MVP in the Morgan County Tournament.
Liberty is in Lynchburg, Va. The Flames are coached by Ritchie McKay and play in the Atlantic Sun Conference. McKay has led the Flames to four straight 20-plus win seasons, including a school record 30 games in 2019-2020.
“I think he’s got greatness ahead of him,” McKay said of Peebles.
The Flames have won two straight ASUN championships to advance the NCAA Tournament. Liberty made school history with its first NCAA Tournament victory in 2019 over No. 5 seed Mississippi State.
Turner (6-3, 215) posted a 2.97 earned run average in two-plus seasons at Lawrence County for head coach Ryan Bowerman. The right-handed thrower struck out 116 in 110.2 innings while limiting hitters to a .220 batting average.
Jacksonville State’s program has been directed by Jim Case since 2002. The Gamecocks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference and have made five appearances in the NCAA Regionals.
Before moving to Ardmore, where his father is an assistant coach, Cheatham (6-2, 180) had a breakout season as a sophomore at Danville in 2019. The left-handed pitcher had 72 strikeouts in 42 innings while posting a 4-3 record with one no-hitter.
Cheatham’s junior season for Ardmore coach Andrew Smith was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down all spring sports.
Mississippi State is a national power in baseball. Chris Lemonis is the head coach of the Bulldogs. In his first season in 2019, State won 52 games and advanced to the College World Series.
Calhoun’s Washington is a right-handed pitcher who has been clocked up to 99 mph. His hometown is Brentwood, Tennessee.
Dowdell has the opportunity to be a two-way player. The lefty has been clocked up to 96. He is also a left-handed hitter. He’s a native of Montevallo.
The Warhawks are coached by Cody Gaskill.
