BATON ROUGE, La. — Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving, and his third touchdown of the game on a 45-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 remaining lifted the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral quickly drove the Rebels into LSU territory in the final minute, but his sixth turnover of the game on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye ended the threat and allowed the Tigers (5-5) to avoid their first losing season since 1999.
Freshman LSU QB Max Johnson, who won his first career start in stunning fashion at Florida a week earlier, passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also scored on 1-yard keepers in the second and fourth quarters.
His lone interception appeared to be a costly one, coming in the end zone in the fourth quarter with the Tigers trailing 41-40. But the Tigers continued to press on through a chilly rain for about as memorable and eventful a comeback as relatively low-stakes game could provide.
Had LSU lost, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron would have had the dubious distinction of coaching the first team to follow a national title with a losing record since Ohio State in 1943 — when World War II caused a level of chaos and uncertainty not seen again in college football until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic during the past year.
Boutte set his LSU single-game record for yards receiving on his final, game-winning catch, surpassing Josh Reed's mark of 293 yards against Alabama in 2001.
Corral was intercepted five times — twice by Jay Ward and once each by Gaye, Todd Harris and Jabril Cox. Ward's returned his first interception for a 31-yard TD. But Ole Miss' scrappy, dual-threat quarterback very nearly overcame his mistakes.
He passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, the last on a pin-point, over-the-shoulder throw to Braylon Sanders that put the Rebels (4-5) ahead 41-40 early in the fourth quarter of a game that LSU had led 37-21 in the second half.
Corral also was Ole Miss' rushing leader with 158 yards and he scored on a naked bootleg on fourth-and-goal from the 2 that gave the Rebels a 48-40 lead with 8:43 to go. Sanders finished with four catches for 70 yards and two TDs, while running back Jerrion Ealy returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
The Rebels demonstrated the explosiveness to score even more points than they did under the direction of first-year coach Lane Kiffin — if not for half a dozen drives ending with turnovers. They look primed to field one of the more exciting offenses in college football next season.
But Ole Miss may not be done this year yet. The Rebels await a potential bowl bid after completing their regular season.
The Tigers' much-maligned defense wound up putting forth its fourth respectable performance in LSU's last five games under embattled coordinator Bo Pelini, the exception being a 55-17 loss to Alabama. Johnson could very well be a front-runner to start at QB next season after winning his only two starts this season in dramatic fashion. Kicker Cade York, who kicked a winning 57-yarder in the fog at Florida, kicked four field goals, including a 50 yarder in the rain late in the third quarter.
LSU is done for the season, having already announced a self-imposed bowl ban this year in an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe of past recruiting violations.
