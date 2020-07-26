Members of the Calhoun Community College baseball, softball, and women and men’s golf teams were recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their 2019-2020 academic efforts.
According to Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum, 17 of the athletes were documented by the NJCAA as members of the All-Academic team. The softball team led with an average GPA of 3.31, and the baseball team followed with an average GPA of 3.11.
Five athletes earned first-team selections with 4.0 GPAs. They are baseball players Easton Williamson, Tyler Legere and Tanner DeVane, and softball players Mallory Lott and Savannah Stamps.
Six athletes earned second-team honors with a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99. They are softball players Destinee Hargrove, Matilyn Kerr, Caroline Parker and Morgyn Sparkman, and baseball players Peyton Colvard and Garrett Gustafson.
Six more athletes earned third-team honors with a GPA between 3.60 and 3.79. They are Harvey Carpenter from men’s golf, William Childers and William Turley from baseball, and Emari Hutto, Aubrey Little and Brantley Palmer from softball.
Also honored were athletes with a GPA of 3.00 or higher. Men’s golf: Christopher Bendall, Jackson Napier, Matthew Walker and Charles Reeves. Women’s golf: Maurene Clark and Morgan Moon. Softball: Brooklyn Wallace, Savanna Henson, Samuel Childress, Maggie Covington, Summer Guinn, Hailey Olsen, Anna Purvis and MacKenzie MacCormack. Baseball: Samuel Watkins, Brett Dingess, Tucker Fowler, Devin Gifford, Jacob Glenn, Jacob Harris, Paxton Hughes, Evan Koob, Trace Lentz, James Person, Roland Ryan, Jerry Swanson and Tyler Wagnon.
