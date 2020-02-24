The Calhoun baseball team returns home for a scheduled doubleheader with Itawamba on Tuesday at noon.
The Warhawks (3-6) will be out to break a three-game losing streak. Last Friday, Calhoun lost to Northeast Mississippi Community College, 4-2, and Kaskaskia Community College, 2-1.
In the loss to Northeast, starting pitcher Bill Williams of Ardmore struck out four in four innings while allowing one earned run. Skylar Holland and Roland Ryan had RBIs.
In the loss to Kaskaskia, starting pitcher Cam Jennings struck out five in five innings while allowing two earned runs. Sam Watkins of Austin doubled and Devin Buckhalter tripled.
Holland leads Calhoun in hitting with a .419 average, including three home runs and nine RBIs. Former Austin pitcher Collin Partain leads the Warhawks on the mound with no earned runs in 10.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
Calhoun has a home doubleheader scheduled Saturday vs. St. Louis Community College starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.