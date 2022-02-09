Montgomery native Derrick Powell Jr. was named the new men’s basketball coach at Calhoun Community College this morning.
The 38-year-old Powell comes to Calhoun from the coaching staff at Tuskegee University, where he has been the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator.
The Calhoun Warhawks basketball program is returning after being shut down in 2001. The school also is looking to bring back its women’s basketball program and start a women’s volleyball program.
Calhoun currently fields teams in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s cross country, bass fishing and esports.
