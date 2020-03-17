There will be no more baseball, softball or golf this spring at Calhoun.
The National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday shut down all spring sports this season due to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also effected is the junior college national basketball tournament scheduled to begin Wednesday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
As part of the shutdown, the NJCAA has ruled that all spring sports athletes will not lose a year of eligibility.
Calhoun baseball finished the season at 8-12 with a 2-4 conference record. Coach Cody Gaskill’s Warhawks had 33 games left on the schedule.
Top hitter for the baseball team was Skylar Holland at .419 with four home runs. Chance Childers led the team with 17 RBIs.
Pitcher Collin Partain, who played at Austin, finished second in the state with a 1.69 earned run average. He finished 1-2 with 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
Calhoun softball finished 9-11 before playing any conference games. Coach Bart Stephenson’s team had 33 games left on their schedule. Hartselle’s Emily Cowart led the team in hitting at .492 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.