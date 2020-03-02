Ardmore’s Bill Williams threw a no-hitter Saturday to spark the Calhoun Warhawks to a doubleheader sweep of St. Louis Community College.
Williams faced 31 batters in the seven-inning game. He struck out seven, walked three and hit two batters while giving up one earned run.
Calhoun won Game 2, 10-6, behind three RBIs from Russellville’s Devin Burkhalter. The Warhawks lost Sunday’s series finale, 8-7, despite two doubles and four RBIs from Paxton Hughes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Warhawks (6-8) open conference play with two games at Wallace State in Hanceville on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. The series concludes Saturday at Calhoun with a doubleheader starting at noon.
The Calhoun softball team (7-7) has a home doubleheader Tuesday with Northeast Mississippi scheduled to start at noon. The Warhawks travel to Northwest Florida for games on Thursday.
