Hartselle’s Brooklyn Wallace had the big bat for Calhoun softball Monday.
The sophomore went 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in a run in the Warhawks’ 3-1 win over Shelton State.
The win allowed Calhoun to split a doubleheader with Shelton. The visiting Bucs took a 7-4 win in Game 1.
Just a few yards away from the softball field, the Calhoun baseball team battled Shelton in a doubleheader. The Bucs swept the Warhawks 11-5 and 9-1.
Calhoun pitcher Krista Sikes dominated in Game 2 of the softball doubleheader. The former Russellville star allowed just five hits in seven innings while striking out three.
In Game 1, former Hatton star Cloey Lovelady homered for Shelton State. Her big hit came in a five-run, fifth-inning rally that broke up a scoreless game. Calhoun’s Mallory Lott had a double and three RBIs in Game 1.
The softball Warhawks (12-10, 5-5) travel to Tuscaloosa today for another doubleheader with Shelton (13-7, 5-5) starting at 1 p.m.
Calhoun baseball (8-16, 4-8) hosts Wallace State-Hanceville (13-16, 3-8) for a doubleheader starting at noon Thursday. The series continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Hanceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.