Calhoun Community College is entering the world of Esports this fall and is looking for students interested in competing.
Esports is video game competition. It was sanctioned as a sport by the National Junior College Athletic Association in 2019. The NJCAA has partnered with Legacy Esports and EsportsU to create NJCAA Esports that will provide competition for two-year colleges, including a national championship.
To be considered for the team, students must be full-time (12 hours), in good academic standing, and must meet the NJCAA eligibility requirements for athletes.
For more information, see www.calhoun.edu/esports.
