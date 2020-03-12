Calhoun Community College’s baseball, softball and golf seasons will be put on hold after the Alabama Community College Conference suspended regular season competition Thursday because of the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.
The suspension will start Friday and last through March 30.
“This provides time to assess the ever-changing situation on a continuous basis while planning accordingly. The health and safety of our teams, coaches, fans and more importantly, student-athletes is our top priority,” the ACCC said in a release.
The baseball and softball teams both have five games scheduled for the that time frame. The men’s golf team was scheduled to play in two tournaments, while the women’s golf team had one tournament on the schedule.
