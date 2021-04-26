The Calhoun softball team closes out its regular season home schedule Thursday with a doubleheader vs. Bevill State. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Calhoun (19-19, 10-12) is currently in sixth place in the North Division, which would qualify it for the conference tournament. The Warhawks travel to Bevill on Saturday for two games to end the regular season.
Sophomore infielder Brooklyn Wallace of Hartselle leads the team with 45 hits and is batting .409. Freshman catcher Emily Cowart of Hartselle leads the team with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. She’s hitting .331. Freshman outfielder Caroline Hill of Hartselle is hitting.349.
Calhoun baseball (12-28, 8-20) travels to Bevill State on Thursday for a doubleheader at noon. The Warhawks host Bevill at noon Saturday for two games to close out the season.
Former Austin pitcher Collin Partain leads the Warhawks with three wins this season.
