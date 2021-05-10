ALABASTER — Calhoun Community College finished third in the Alabama Community College Conference state softball tournament that ended Sunday.
The Warhawks went 4-2 and were eliminated by Central Alabama, 5-3, on Sunday. Calhoun’s first loss was to Wallace-Hanceville, 10-0, on Friday. The Warhawks had wins over Chattahoochee State, 5-1, Marion Military, 11-5, Snead, 14-6 and L.B. Wallace, 8-5.
Representing the area on the Calhoun roster were Asia Garth of Austin; Brooklyn Wallace, Emily Cowart and Caroline Hill, all of Hartselle; Caitlyn Bryson of Brewer; Sydney Hall, Mackenzie McCormack and Madison Lewis, all of Ardmore; Laney Jeffreys of Hatton; Tori Crow of East Lawrence; Olivia Crouch of East Limestone and Destinee Hargrove of Priceville.
Wallace-Hanceville beat Central Alabama, 12-4, to take the championship. The Lions (53-4) advance to the national tournament in Yuma, Ariz.
Representing the area on the Wallace State roster are Kalli Cartee of Hartselle and Madisen Adams of Brewer.
