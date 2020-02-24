The Calhoun softball team hosts Columbia Community College in a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.
The Warhawks (5-7) are coming off a .500 weekend with a doubleheader sweep of Columbia (16-14, 2-5) on Saturday and a doubleheader loss to Lake Land College (9-11, 1-3).
Hartselle’s Emily Cowart had one of the big bats for the Warhawks. The catcher had a triple and two RBIs in one of the games vs. Columbia and a home run in one of Sunday’s games vs. Lake Land. Athens’ Mackenzie McCormick also homered vs. Lake Land.
Calhoun is scheduled to travel to Motlow today for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
