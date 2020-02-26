Calhoun Community College got a pair of solid starting pitching performances in a doubleheader split with Itawamba Community College on Tuesday.
The Warhawks won the first game 8-6 before dropping the finale 2-1.
Jordan Destefano started the opener and pitched into the sixth inning after allowing two runs in the top of the first.
Calhoun scored four times to take the lead in the third inning before Itawamba rallied to tie the game at 4-4 in the fourth. The Warhawks plated four runs to take the lead in bottom of the fourth and held on for the win.
Austin graduate Collin Partain got the start in Game 2, tossing five scoreless innings before being relieved by Brent Turley.
Itawamba scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead, and a late Calhoun rally came up short to close the day with a split.
Calhoun will be back in action Saturday and Sunday at home against St. Louis Community College.
