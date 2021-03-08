After dropping two games at Marion Military on Thursday, Calhoun bounced back with a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Pitcher Sydney Hall of Ardmore shut out MMI, 8-0, in six innings Saturday. She allowed five hits while striking out six. Austin’s Asia Garth doubled and drove in three runs.
Calhoun took the second game Saturday, 14-2, behind the big bat of Hartselle’s Emily Cowart, who had a home run and four RBIs. Russellville’s Madison Murray drove in three runs and scored twice.
In Thursday’s 5-4 loss at Marion, Hartselle’s Brooklyn Wallace had two hits and two stolen bases. In the 8-3 loss that day, Cowart homered and drove in two runs. Hartselle’s Caroline Hill doubled.
Cowart is hitting .396 with six home runs and 16 RBIs. Wallace is hitting .422.
Calhoun (9-5, 2-2) will be back in action Thursday hosting Northwest Florida State in a non-conference doubleheader starting at noon.
The Warhawks are hosting their annual high school tournament this Friday and Saturday. Games will be played Friday at Austin, Decatur and Wilson Morgan Park. All Saturday games will be at Wilson Morgan.
