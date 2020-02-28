Calhoun softball swept its doubleheader against Motlow State at home Thursday, winning the first game 12-7 and the second game 7-6.
In Game 1, Emily Cowart, a Hartselle native, had a home run and three singles. She had three RBIs. Anna Purvis also hit a home run to go along with a double and a single. Caroline Parker had a double and a single. Savannah Stamps got the win on the mound.
Calhoun scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2 to earn a win. Brooklyn Wallace hit a walk-off single to win it. She posted two hits total.
Cowart added a double. Aubrey Little posted a triple and a double. Haley Olsen got the win for Calhoun on the mound in Game 2.
— Matthew Speakman
