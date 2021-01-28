Calhoun Community College plans to add the sport of cross-country and will field men's and women's teams this fall, the school announced today.
Interim President Dr. Joe Burke said the school will hire a part-time coach for both teams. The teams will train at Calhoun's Decatur campus and at local parks.
“This new addition will not only increase our extracurricular offerings to our students, but it also provides us with the opportunity to expand student-athlete enrollment,” Burke said in a statement.
Calhoun's athletics department will award a total of 10 scholarships for the men’s team and 10 for the women’s team, which will cover books, tuition and fees, according to Nancy Keenum, Calhoun athletics director.
Prospective student runners or anyone interested in the coaching job can contact Calhoun's athletics department at 256-306-2858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.