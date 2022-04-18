Calhoun’s baseball team has not been the most competitive this season, but two Warhawks are competing for the league’s batting title.
Sophomore outfielder Sam Slaughter of Smyrna, Tennessee, leads all hitters in the Alabama Community College Conference with a .441 average.
Right behind Slaughter is freshman infielder Brayden Buckner of Tuscumbia and Deshler High at .438.
Calhoun (11-25-1, 5-14-1) went 2-3 last week. The Warhawks visit Bevill State on Thursday for an 11 a.m. doubleheader. The teams meet at Calhoun for another twinbill at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Priceville’s Abigail Garrison leads Calhoun softball with a .462 average, which is fourth in the ACCC. Garrison has nine home runs, 37 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 40 games.
The softball team (20-20-1, 9-10-1) visits Volunteer State Tuesday, hosts Bevill for two at 1 p.m. Thursday and then travels to Bevill for two games at 1 p.m. Saturday.
