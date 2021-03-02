After opening the season with 10 games all on the road, the Calhoun Warhawks play their home opener Thursday at Fred Frickie Park.
Coach Cody Gaskill’s Warhawks begin conference play with a noon doubleheader vs. Marion Military Institute. The teams continue the conference schedule Saturday with two games at MMI.
This year’s Calhoun team seems to specialize in close games. They have lost six one-run games, including the last five.
Gaskill’s team looks to be one of Calhoun’s most talented based on players who have signed to continue playing at four-year schools.
The lists of players who have signed include Solomon Washington with Oklahoma State, Kevin Dowdell with West Virginia, Jake Glenn and Skylar Holland both with South Alabama, Tyler Legere with Lipscomb, Zac Pearson with Austin Peay and Evan Koob with Freed-Hardeman.
