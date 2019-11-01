When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN +/FM-97.1
The line: Campbell by 1.5
--
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: UNA jumped out quickly against Kennesaw State, but once the Owls got the running game going, finishing with 490 yards, the Lions fell behind before losing 41-17. Head coach Chris Willis was encouraged about some of the things the offense did under new starting quarterback Blake Dever, but was disappointed because he thought his team would be positioned to control the Owls’ offense better. Going forward, the Lions will have to continue to find ways to move the football whether Dever or Christian Lopez is behind center.
2. Changes on offense: The Lions went with a few different looks offensively last week. Junior Blake Dever got the start at quarterback over Christian Lopez. With Dever, UNA implemented several wide receiver screens and different formations on offense with intent to move the ball effectively. Often the Lions lined up in the wildcat position with direct snaps to Terence Humphrey Jr., and trick plays to get Humphrey and Jaxton Carson open along the sideline. UNA finished with 318 yards of offense but showed different ways to move the ball.
3. Trouble defending run: The Kennesaw State triple-option attack on offense gave UNA fits last week. Quarterback Daniel David didn’t complete a pass despite four attempts, but he rushed 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Another area where the Lions struggled was containing the pitch, as Kevin Picklin, the main player to receive those pitches, finished with four carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns, doing most of his work on the outside.
4. Scouting Campbell: Campbell defeated the Lions 30-7 in 2018 en route to a 6-5 record and it looks like the Camels are in position to upon improve upon that this season. Offensively, Campbell is led by freshman quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who’s thrown for 1,408 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Camels are led by linebacker Justice Galloway-Velasquez, who has 57 total tackles on the season. The Camels average 184 rushing yards, 211 passing and just over 32 points per game. Campbell has struggled defensively at points throughout the season, giving up an average of 27 points per game.
--
Key matchup
UNA linebackers vs. Campbell quarterback
With a dual-threat player like Williams, UNA will have to contain his ability to escape the pocket and make plays on the run either with his arm of his legs. Linebackers like Jalen Dread and Will Evans, both of whom have been productive this season, will have one of their better games if UNA hopes to slow down the Campbell offense.
--
Player of the week
Defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr.
Cowins was the leading tackler with 10 tackles and 1-½ for loss. Although the defense had trouble containing the option offense, Cowins was part of the reason that the Lions took the lead in the first half.
--
By the numbers:
4: Number of penalties committed by UNA last week. The Lions have cleaned up in this area over the last few weeks after it being a main issue to start the season. After committing a season-high 10 penalties last week in the 40-34 lost to Hampton, UNA has committed only four penalties in each of the last two weeks.
57: Percentage of third downs converted by Kennesaw State in last week’s game with UNA.
5: Number of consecutive possessions Kennesaw State scored touchdowns from the first quarter to the beginning of the third quarter. UNA twice took the lead, 7-0 to start the game and 14-13 in the second quarter, but Kennesaw rode its option offense and attacked the Lions on the edge with the pitch.
--
Prediction
UNA 31, Campbell 28
The Lions have been waiting for a game where they’ve played consistent in both halves offensively and defensively. While UNA may struggle to contain Williams and the Campbell offense, the Lions will be able to make enough plays down the stretch with either quarterback at the helm to get a much-needed victory.
