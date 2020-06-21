The cancellation of recruiting showcase camps this summer could hurt rising seniors hoping to improve their stock with college programs, but others believe it will force college coaches to study more high school game film when recruiting.
Austin High quarterback Quincy Crittendon planned to attend at least seven camps to make connections with college coaches. Those were all canceled after the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe for large athletic gatherings, forcing him to find other ways to showcase his talents to college programs.
“It was colleges asking me to come out to see how I throw the ball,” Crittendon said. “I was planning on going somewhere every weekend or at least every other weekend.”
The camps, which are usually regional combines, national showcases or on-campus college summer camps, allow high school athletes a lot of exposure to coaches from all over the country at a centralized location.
“(Camps) jump-started the offers that I do have,” said Crittendon’s teammate, Austin senior running back Jevon Jackson. “A lot of colleges want to see you in camp before they offer or talk to you.”
Jackson and Crittendon both said they planned to attend a mega camp — a college-hosted camp that features coaches from many different colleges — hosted by Memphis this year before it was canceled. Right now, Crittendon said he’s heard from Kansas, Southern Miss and Samford about potential visits or camps in the future.
Jackson has offers from Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Austin Peay, Samford and UNA. He was hoping to get exposure to larger schools as well.
“Camps put you on a bigger stage with bigger colleges,” he said. “They see you against other players.”
Crittendon and Jackson went to a mega camp hosted by Alabama last year. Crittendon said that helped coaches see how he throws the ball firsthand, which is a priority for most coaches who recruit quarterbacks.
“They talk to you and get your social media or contact info,” Crittendon said. “What happened with me was they saw me at camps or from my highlights and asked me to come down to a camp and watch me throw for a live performance.”
Priceville running back Jerry Burton is another rising senior trying to improve his stock. He’s had contact with Huntingdon and Birmingham-Southern but was going to use this summer to get his name out there even more.
“I was trying to go to showcase camps since this was my senior year,” he said. “I need to get as much exposure as possible."
While the lack of camps could harm their exposure, it could be a benefit for players like Burton, Crittendon and Jackson. All three players excel when playing for their high school teams.
Crittendon was the Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year with 2,217 yards, 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Burton was the Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year and a finalist for Class 4A Back of the Year after rushing for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. Jackson rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns while sharing a backfield with two other players.
“I think (college coaches) will have to evaluate the film more and come see the guys play,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “They will have to see them play live and decide if they’re a good football player.”
Gross said showcase camps don’t tell the whole story.
“I think in the past they’ve been passed over because of those measurables,” Gross said. “I understand using those, but how many times does a guy run 40 yards unimpeded in a game? It doesn't happen.
“I know people are concerned, and it will hurt some, but I think it will help some, too.”
Jackson agreed that it will force coaches to put more of an emphasis on game film.
“They will have to go in-depth with my film since they can't physically see me,” Jackson said. “They just will have to dig deeper, but camps usually seal the deal.”
Still, players are anxious that the lack of camps will lead to fewer offers or less attention from college coaches.
Crittendon said it’s hard to stay patient as a quarterback especially since college coaches take more time recruiting the position before offering a scholarship. He’s trying to stay patient and keep his mind focused on his final high school season.
“I scroll down my feed and see people getting offers here and offers there, and that can be frustrating,” Crittendon said. “I just keep my head on straight, because I know my time is coming.”
