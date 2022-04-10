Dawn Staley swore over and over again during her playing days she would never become a coach. Everyone seemingly could see it in her future, everyone but her.
As an elite point guard during her playing career she was always coaching.
Reluctantly, Staley eventually accepted her fate, becoming the head coach of the Temple women's basketball team.
Now, 22 years later, she is the first Black coach to win two NCAA national championships. Other than Staley, there has only been five to ever win one in the history of men's and women's Division I basketball: John Thompson, Georgetown, 1984; Nolan Richardson, Arkansas, 1994; Tubby Smith, Kentucky, 1998; Carolyn Peck, Purdue, 1999; Kevin Ollie, UConn, 2014.
Staley's success also has given her the platform to champion issues off the court and she continues to speak out about gender equity, diversity and opportunities for women.
“I don’t seek it out,” Staley recently told The Associated Press. “If I get asked, I’m going to respond. Why? It’s the right thing to do.”
While Staley isn't looking for notoriety, basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli said she's an inspiration and everyone listens to what she has to say.
“It's a voice that is not just about South Carolina," said Antonelli, who will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.
“Where you're a young coach, you talk about yourself and your team,” Antonelli continued. “When you're a veteran coach you become a servant to the game ... she has accepted that.”
Not that it came easily.
Staley repeatedly told late Temple athletic director Dave O'Brien she did not want the coaching job until changing her mind in 2000.
Then, after eight seasons with the Owls, Staley worried her move to South Carolina might be “career suicide” if she couldn't quickly make inroads against Southeastern Conference powers like Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Georgia.
It has turned out to be the best move she could have made.
In the past year, she guided the US national women's team to Olympic gold last summer, beat UConn 64-49 in last weekend's NCAA title game and has a collection of coach of the year awards, including The Associated Press, Naismith and SEC.
Before tipping off the season, though, Staley received a seven-year contract from South Carolina worth $22.4 million. She made $2.9 million this season, one of the game's highest salaries.
It wasn't about the money, Staley said, “but it takes the money for this recognition to be eye-opening.”
Then there are times when she is an activist.
Rebecca Lobo believes Staley is the strong female voice the sport needs, women such as the late Pat Summit at Tennessee or Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame's recently retired coach.
“She is not afraid to talk about what she feels is right, what she feels is wrong,” said Lobo, a teammate of Staley's on the gold-medal winning U.S. team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. “Even if it might be 100 percent her personality, she is sliding into that very naturally.”
