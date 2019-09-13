When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tenn.
TV/Radio: SEC Network/Vol Network
The series: Tennessee leads 38-2-2
The line: Tennessee by 28
--
Four-down territory
1. Play 60 minutes: The Vols learned the hard way that they must be ready for anything the entire game. They held BYU in check until the final drive of regulation, when the Cougars got the ball with 1:01 left. A 64-yard pass completion came when receiver Micah Simon got behind the defense and set up the game-tying field goal. In the second overtime, running back Ty’Son Williams and a gang of linemen pushed into the endzone for the shocking win.
2. Defense improves, until the end: The defense eliminated most of the mistakes that contributed to the season-opening loss, but got caught short at the end of the night. Tennessee outgained the Cougars 418-339 and sacked BYU quarterback Zach Wilson four times. BYU only gained 107 yards on the ground. However, the front seven could not stop Williams on the game-winning score, even after standing him up well short of the goal.
3. Rocky top QB: Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a tough night, although the quarterback always gets more blame for a loss than most of the team. His first touchdown pass was tipped by a defender into the hands of Juan Jennings on fourth down. His second interception in two games set up BYU’s only touchdown in regulation. He only threw three picks all last year. In the second and deciding overtime, Tennessee ran for one yard, Guarantano threw an incompletion, then completed a 1-yard pass that set up a field goal. BYU scored a touchdown to win.
4. Running game opens up: The Vols got big production from the running game, led by Ty Chandler’s 154 yards on a career-high 26 carries. Tennessee ended the night with 242 yards on the ground, its second-highest total in the last 28 games. Chandler’s 53-yard run in the third quarter was his third 50-plus yard run of his career.
--
By the numbers
10: Tennessee has played 10 true freshmen and two, Warren Burrell and Henry To’o To’o, have started both games this year.
9: Kicker Brent Cimaglia has made his last nine field goals and is 25-of-33 for his career. His average of 75.5 percent trails only Alex Walls (.779) in school history.
21: The Vols have played 21 overtime games, the most in FBS history. They are 13-8 in overtime games.
20: Tennessee has shut out the Mocs 20 times, the last time coming in 1960.
--
Player of the week
Eric Gray, running back
Gray was a three-time Tennessee Mr. Football from Memphis and has already added some punch to the Vols’ offense. Against BYU he gained 77 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes. He is young, but already shows he can spell Chandler and produce big results when he gets his hands on the ball. A stout running game will be necessary to take some pressure off Guarantano.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 31, Chattanooga 13
This is one game Tennessee can’t lose. The Vols will easily handle the Mocs, but everyone knows that next in line are SEC foes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama. A 1-6 start is a very realistic possibility unless coach Jeremy Pruitt can turn the team around, starting this week. The Vols need a big win.
— Dennis Tymkiw
