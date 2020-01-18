BIRMINGHAM — UAB senior point guard Rachael Childress has been named one of 30 women's basketball candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.
The Senior CLASS Award recognizes student athletes who excel both on and off the court with notable achievements in the community, classroom, character and competition.
Childress, who played at Lawrence County, is the leading scorer in Conference USA and the nation's active leader in career 3-pointers made. The senior averages 17.3 points per game and 3.8 threes per game, which is second best in the NCAA. This season she has broken multiple UAB records and became C-USA's leading 3-point scorer with 376 career triples and counting.
Off the court Childress has spent time in the community working with Miracle League of Gardendale, Girls Inc., and the Birmingham V.A. Clinic, among other community service activities. Last season Childress was one of 14 recipients of the C-USA Spirit of Service Award.
Childress is studying management with a concentration in general management and a second concentration in honors business. She has a 3.7 GPA and has been named to Conference USA Commissioner's Honor, UAB Presidential Honors and the C-USA Academic Medal.
