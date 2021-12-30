ORLANDO, Fla. — D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return and No. 19 Clemson beat Iowa State 20-13 on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl for coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th victory.
Will Shipley had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished with 61 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving for Clemson (10-3). Dacari Collins caught six passes for 53 yards, and B.T. Potter made two field goals.
Clemson won its sixth straight game to reach 10 victories for an 11th consecutive season. Florida State (14 from 1987-00) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) are the only programs with longer streaks.
The Tigers, who lost All-ACC linebacker James Skalski to a leg injury in the second quarter, held the Cyclones (7-6) to three field goals over the first three quarters.
Iowa State, which was severely limited by playing star tailback Breece Hall, mustered just 270 yards and 14 first downs against a Clemson defense that came into the game second in the nation in scoring defense.
Goodrich sealed Clemson’s victory with 33 seconds to play when he stripped the ball away from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on a fourth-and-2 play.
Iowa State dropped four of its final six games of the season and lost in a bowl game for a fourth consecutive year.
Purdy, the winningest quarterback in school history, had a pass picked off by Goodrich in the third quarter when Clemson’s Justin Mascoll swatted the ball at the line and Purdy accidentally batted it ahead into the waiting arms of the Tigers’ cornerback.
Goodrich’s 18-yard scoring run gave Clemson two scores in a 53-second stretch of the third quarter to push the score to 20-3.
Swinney, who guided the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and ’18 and to six straight College Football Playoff trips, is the sixth fastest in college football history to 150 victories and just the third to do so in fewer than 15 years.
• Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10: Tarheeb Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, and Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, for Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The game belonged to Tagovailoa, an Alabama transfer and younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for 265 yards and the two TD passes brought his season total to 26, which tied Maryland's single-season record.
The game's MVP, Tagovailoa helped the Terrapins (7-6) get the better of the Hokies (6-7) at Yankee Stadium — and even on TV.
Brent Pry was hired last month as Virginia Tech’s coach — J.C. Price served as interim coach — and went on ESPN during the game to hype the 2022 season.
Pry boasted, "We are gonna play a great brand of defense." Seconds later, Tagovailoa connected with Jones for the deep play and a 14-3 lead. Pry was good-naturedly roasted on social media, and Maryland even tweeted the clip with a grimacing face emoji.
Pry must have grimaced when Tagovailoa hit Jones again in the third quarter for a 34-10 lead that helped send the Terps to their first bowl win since 2010.
