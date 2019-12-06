Oregon vs. Utah
Baylor vs. Oklahoma
Central Michigan vs. Miami Ohio
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Lafayette
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB
Cincinnati vs. Memphis
Boise State vs. Hawaii
Georgia vs. LSU
Alcorn State vs. Southern
Clemson vs. Virginia
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
--
Gregg Dewalt
Utah
Baylor
Miami Ohio
Louisiana Lafayette
UAB
Memphis
Boise State
LSU
Southern
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 86-54
--
Craig Thomas
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Cincinnati
Boise State
Georgia
Alcorn State
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 7-3
Season: 104-36
--
Michael Hebert
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
App State
Memphis
Boise State
Georgia
Southern
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 5-5
Season: 99-41
--
David Elwell
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Louisiana Lafayette
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
LSU
Alcorn State
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 9-1
Season: 111-29
--
Matthew Speakman
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
UAB
Memphis
Boise State
LSU
Southern
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 4-6
Season: 107-33
--
Jordan Campbell
Oregon
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
LSU
Alcorn State
Clemson
Ohio State
Last week: 6-4
Season: 99-41
