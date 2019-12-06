Oregon vs. Utah

Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Central Michigan vs. Miami Ohio

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Lafayette

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB

Cincinnati vs. Memphis

Boise State vs. Hawaii

Georgia vs. LSU

Alcorn State vs. Southern

Clemson vs. Virginia

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

--

Gregg Dewalt

Utah

Baylor

Miami Ohio

Louisiana Lafayette

UAB

Memphis

Boise State

LSU

Southern

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 86-54

--

Craig Thomas

Utah

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

Appalachian State

Florida Atlantic

Cincinnati

Boise State

Georgia

Alcorn State

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 7-3

Season: 104-36

--

Michael Hebert

Utah

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

App State

Memphis

Boise State

Georgia

Southern

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 5-5

Season: 99-41

--

David Elwell

Utah

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

Louisiana Lafayette

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

Boise State

LSU

Alcorn State

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 9-1

Season: 111-29

--

Matthew Speakman

Utah

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

Appalachian State

UAB

Memphis

Boise State

LSU

Southern

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 4-6

Season: 107-33

--

Jordan Campbell

Oregon

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

Appalachian State

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

Boise State

LSU

Alcorn State

Clemson

Ohio State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 99-41

