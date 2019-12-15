KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put No. 13 Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted No. 19 Tennessee 51-47 on Saturday to snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.
Tennessee (7-2) had owned the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols hadn’t lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018.
Memphis (8-1) erased an early 12-point deficit for its second straight come-from-behind road victory. The Tigers had trailed by 20 before rallying to beat UAB 65-57 on Dec. 7.
D.J. Jeffries and Tyler Harris each scored 11 points and Baugh added 10 for Memphis, which found a way to win despite scoring just five points in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 for Tennessee, which shot a season-low 25% and was just 4 of 26 from 3-point range.
After Memphis bounced back from a miserable start to take a 25-24 halftime lead, neither team led by more than four in the second half.
The Tigers were clinging to a narrow lead for much of that second half before Yves Pons scored with 5:56 left to put Tennessee ahead 43-42. The lead changed hands a few more times before Memphis’ D.J. Jeffries drove the baseline and passed to Baugh, who sank an open 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead to stay at 49-47.
After Tennessee’s Lamonte’ Turner missed a 3-pointer with 1:12 left, Baugh couldn’t connect on a fadeaway in the final minute. Tennessee’s John Fulkerson got the rebound, and the Vols called a timeout with 43 seconds left.
James missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining, but Pons got an offensive rebound and was fouled with 21 seconds left. Pons had been shooting 80% from the free-throw line this season, but he missed the front end of his one-and-one opportunity.
Memphis’ Alex Lomax sank both ends of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds left to seal the victory.
• No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT): Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan in overtime Saturday.
In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan's Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
• No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67: Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range.
• No. 2 Kansas 98, Kansas City 57: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (9-1), who shrugged off a slow start to beat their neighbors from down Interstate 70 for the eighth time in as many meetings. Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday.
• No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Wildcats (8-1) won their sixth straight game going into a two-game trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Christmas break.
Kentucky coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 against his former assistants. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was an assistant to Calipari at Memphis and took over there when Calipari was hired at Kentucky in 2009.
Hagans scored eight of Kentucky's first 11 points and led the Wildcats with 11 points in the first half. Hagans finished with seven assists and seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley tied a career high with 16 points, Nick Richards scored 12 and Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench.
• No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47: Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put Dayton in control Saturday night as the Flyers pulled away to a 78-47 victory over Drake.
Dayton (8-1) took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years but trailed midway through the first half. Watson came off the bench and scored seven straight points to change the momentum.
Obi Toppin added 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Trey Landers had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Flyers hadn't been ranked so high since they also were No. 14 on Jan. 26, 2008.
• Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the No. 22 Pirates on Saturday in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Powell did not return to the Seton Hall bench in the second half. Sixth in the country at 22.9 points per game, Powell didn’t score his first points until nearly 10 minutes into the game after six misses and a couple missed free throws. He finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting, missing four 3-pointers. The loss came on the heels of Sandro Mamukelashvili’s fractured wrist at Iowa State.
Harper won the Joe Calabrese Award — named in honor of the late journalist who covered the rivalry for 38 years — as the most valuable player. He had two early alley-oops dunks. Akwasi Yeboah added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (8-3).
