NEW YORK — Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting an abysmal 34% from the floor, and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.
Moretti hit a pair of free throws to seal the win and Texas Tech fans sitting behind the basket told security to "move the rope, we're running on the floor!"
There was no court storming at the Garden — but another AP No. 1 bit the dust in an upset. It's the third time an unranked team has beat an AP No. 1 this season.
Texas Tech (6-3) played without leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey (17.3 points) for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Red Raiders lost four of their top five scorers off the team that took Virginia to overtime before losing in the NCAA championship game last season.
While fourth-year coach Chris Beard could have expected a bit of a transition season, three straight losses, including one at -- an albeit, improved and nationally ranked -- DePaul made for a rocky start.
Moretti buried two straight 3s midway through the second half for an 11-point lead that gave the Red Raiders the space they needed. Chris Clarke hit another 3 for Texas Tech and it went into a timeout with a seven-point lead.
Louisville could never make a run, and Nwora was held below his 21.4 scoring average. Louisville missed 3s, layups and generally looked lethargic on offense. Down eight, guard Darius Perry was whistled for a charge in the paint and the unraveling Cards were about out of chances.
Terrance Shannon Jr. came down and made a 3 for Texas Tech that had a surprisingly strong turnout of fans going wild. Security did man the baseline to keep the wildly enthusiastic Red Raiders fans at bay.
Beard pointed toward the crowd as he walked toward the locker room and thrust his fist in the air at the friendly fans.
The Cardinals missed 20 of 28 shots overall from the floor in the first half and were limited from 3-point range, the kind of shooting that gave a scuffling team like Texas Tech a chance.
• No. 2 Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68: Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists, Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas rolled to a 95-68 victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home win. It also gave them 300 for the decade, joining Gonzaga (304) as the only Division I schools to have reached the milestone before the calendar flips to January.
Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5), who actually outscored the Jayhawks most of the second half. Leading scorer Te'Jon Lucas was held to 11 points on 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
• Penn State 76, No. 4 Maryland 69: Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a win over No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday night.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
Eric Ayala scored 15, Anthony Cowan Jr. had 14, Aaron Wiggins had 13 and Serrel Smith added 12 for the Terps, who trailed 40-30 at halftime.
