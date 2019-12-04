LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years. Though second-year coach Chris Mack has downplayed rankings, the win was significant for a program he has guided back into the national championship discussion following a sex scandal and the school’s involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
The Cardinals also kept the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard from adding another top-10 upset to the ones that helped them enter the Top 25 and match Kansas (1989) for the biggest jump from being unranked in the 70-year history of the poll.
Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton had 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.
Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had sought their first victory over a No. 1 team since beating Duke 81-73 at home on Dec. 13, 1997.
--
Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas won its eighth straight, 69-61 over Austin Peay, tying the Razorbacks’ longest streak since 1997-98.
Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones scored 16 apiece and Arkansas (8-0) scored 21 points off 21 Austin Peay turnovers.
Arkansas led by just six points with 6:40 left before Desi Sills’ 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining capped a 7-0 run to seal the game.
--
Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76
NASHVILLE — Saben Lee scored a career-high 25 points to lead Vanderbilt to a victory over Buffalo.
Aaron Nesmith added 16 points for the Commodores (6-2), while Clevon Brown scored 14 points and had a season-high eight rebounds. Maxwell Evans rounded out the balanced Vanderbilt attack with 13 points and seven boards.
Antwain Johnson led Buffalo (5-3) with 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting and had seven rebounds. Davonta Jordan added 15 points and Josh Mballa chipped in 11.
Nesmith, who entered the game as the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer at 23.7 points per game, was held scoreless until 5:15 to go in the first half when he hit two free throws. He has scored in double figures in all eight games this season.
--
George Mason 67, Jacksonville State 60
FAIRFAX, Va. — Jordan Miller scored 19 points and AJ Wilson had 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks as George Mason beat Jacksonville State.
Javon Greene had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (9-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Xavier Johnson added eight assists.
--
Baylor 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and No. 18 Baylor led throughout in a victory over winless Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The Bears (6-1) played for the first time in nine days, since a win over then-No. 17 Villanova for the championship at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they won three games in four days.
--
Butler 67, Ole Miss 58
OXFORD, Miss. — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten with a win over Ole Miss.
Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.