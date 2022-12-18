BOSTON — Running back Jawhar Jordan earned a silver baseball bat as the offensive player of the game. Interim coach Deion Branch lifted the Fenway Bowl trophy. Defensive back Jarvis Browlee danced around the baseball field with the Keg of Nails.
The Cardinals are heading back to Louisville with all the prizes.
Except their coach.
Jordan ran for 115 yards, breaking free for two long touchdowns, and Scott Satterfield's former team beat his new one 24-7 on Saturday in the twice-delayed inaugural edition of the first bowl game at Fenway Park.
Branch, the Patriots Super Bowl MVP, temporarily took over the Cardinals (8-5) when Satterfield left Louisville for Cincinnati (9-4).
It was a 40-degree day when both teams struggled to pass — or even hold onto the ball. The Bearcats fumbled three times, losing two; Louisville fumbled twice and had two interceptions.
But Jordan and Maurice Turner, who ran 31 times for 160 yards, gave Louisville a 287-55 edge in rushing yards and bragging rights in the Ohio River rivalry that was first played in 1929 but went dormant after the Cardinals moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014.
• Southern Miss 28, Rice 24: Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss win the LendingTree Bowl.
Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. He also ran 59 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Golden Eagles (7-6).
Gore, who had 21 carries, broke the mark of 317 yards set by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. Gore broke the Southern Miss record of 304 by Sam Dejarnette against Florida State in 1982.
AJ Padgett threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns — all in the third quarter — for Rice (5-8).
• Fresno State 29, Washington State 6: Jordan Mims and Jake Haener helped complete the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history in their final game for Fresno State.
Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores and Haener threw two TD passes for the Bulldogs in the LA Bowl.
Fresno State — which won the Mountain West Conference title — is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games.
Haener completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards.
Mims — who was selected as game's offensive MVP — accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims' touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation.
• North Carolina Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT): Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime to help North Carolina Central (10-2) win the Celebration Bowl and spoil Deion Sanders' bid for an undefeated season in his farewell at Jackson State.
It was the second consecutive season that Sanders' Tigers (12-1) were favored before losing in the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black colleges and universities.
The Eagles' defense made a goal-line stand on Jackson State's first possession in overtime to preserve the win. Tight end Hayden Hagler's drop on third down from the 1 set up an incompletion by Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders to end the game.
Sanders' 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter as time expired in regulation set up Alejandro Mata's tying extra point to send the game to OT. It was the fourth scoring pass of the game for Sanders, who also ran for a score.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.