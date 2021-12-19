BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bailey Zappe capped his record-setting season in style, and Western Kentucky capped a difficult week with a bowl win.
Zappe broke a pair of single-season FBS records by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.
Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous FBS marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in the Tigers’ run to the national championship in the 2019 season.
“In my opinion Bailey Zappe is the best quarterback in college football, and now he gets to say he is one of the best," Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. “He’ll go down in history as being one of the best, and holds two records. It’s just special to be a part of that."
Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky, finishing his season with 150 catches for 1,902 yards. Mitchell Tinsley had two TD catches for the Hilltoppers and Noah Whittington needed only seven carries to rush for 150 yards, 86 of those on a third-quarter scoring run.
It has been an emotional time for Western Kentucky, which played with those affected by the unspeakable damage caused by what state officials have called the most destructive tornado event in Kentucky's history. Tornadoes across the region last weekend — including in Bowling Green, where Western Kentucky's campus sits — have been blamed for 78 deaths in Kentucky alone.
“I hope today that everyone back home was watching and they felt just positive about everything and they kind of just forgot about the tornadoes for a temporary moment," Sterns said. “I’m glad we got to do that for them today."
Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.
“I'm very proud of our team to win 10 games," Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “That's hard."
It was 24-24 late in the opening half, when Zappe — who completed 33 of 47 passes — put his name in the record book and put the Hilltoppers ahead for good. Appalachian State was outgained only slightly, 637-609, but turned the ball over four times.
• South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10: Cory Fields Jr. threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, and South Carolina State stunned Jackson State on Saturday in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.
It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) have topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn't won the title since 1996.
South Carolina State, champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, entered the game in Mercedes Benz Stadium as 10-point underdogs and Jackson State rolled into the contest with just one loss. But the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference never got going after taking an early lead.
The game was dominated by the defenses. South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense, a record for the Celebration Bowl, which began in 2015. South Carolina State mustered just 268.
• Fresno State 31, UTEP 24: Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl. Fresno State (10-3) won the bowl game for the first time in three tries.
Jake Haener was 26 of 41 for 286 yards and a touchdown. His status had been somewhat in doubt when he briefly entered the transfer portal after coach Kalen DeBoer took the job at Washington.
• Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20: Malik Willis passed for 231 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Liberty rolled over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl.
Willis, a potential NFL first-round pick, completed 13 of 24 passes, with touchdowns of 54 yards to DJ Stubbs, 20 yards to Johnny Huntley and 3 yards to Demario Douglas. Willis also ran for 58 yards, with touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards.
The Flames (8-5) improved to 3-0 in bowls, tying Appalachian State for the best postseason start by an FBS team.
