Army Navy Football

Navy midshipmen celebrate after a touchdown in last year's 31-7 win over Army. This year, rather than playing at a neutral site, Navy invades Army's campus for the first time since 1943 and for just the third time in the series' 121-game history. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt Slocum

Today

Charlotte at Marshall, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN

Nevada vs. San Jose State (Las Vegas), 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

Utah at Colorado, 11 a.m., FOX

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Wake Forest at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Akron at Buffalo, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Navy at Army, 2 p.m., CBS

Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Texas at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Duke at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., FOX

Boise State at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 6 p.m., FS1

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

USC at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Utah State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

California at Washington State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Fresno State at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS2

Stanford at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

