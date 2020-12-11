Today
Charlotte at Marshall, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
Nevada vs. San Jose State (Las Vegas), 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1
Utah at Colorado, 11 a.m., FOX
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Wake Forest at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Akron at Buffalo, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Navy at Army, 2 p.m., CBS
Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Duke at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., FOX
Boise State at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at TCU, 6 p.m., FS1
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
USC at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Utah State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
California at Washington State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS2
Stanford at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
