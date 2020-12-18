Today
Conference USA championship: Marshall vs. UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN
MAC championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 championship: Oregon vs. Southern California, 7 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday
Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Big 12 championship: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC
Florida State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Air Force at Army, 2 p.m., CBS
Missouri at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Sun Belt championship: Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
ACC championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ABC
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
Mountain West: Boise State vs. San Jose State, 3:15 p.m., FOX
Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Stanford at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN
AAC championship: Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m., ABC
SEC championship: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., CBS
Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.