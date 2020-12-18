Illinois Northwestern Football

Northwestern, after winning the Land of Lincoln trophy by defeating Illinois last weekend, tries for its first Big Ten championship since 2000. The Wildcats face Ohio State on Saturday. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Today

Conference USA championship: Marshall vs. UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN

MAC championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN 

Pac-12 championship: Oregon vs. Southern California, 7 p.m., FOX

--

Saturday

Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Big 12 championship: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC

Florida State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN

Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Air Force at Army, 2 p.m., CBS

Missouri at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate 

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ABC

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN 

Mountain West: Boise State vs. San Jose State, 3:15 p.m., FOX

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Stanford at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN 

AAC championship: Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m., ABC

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., CBS

Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

