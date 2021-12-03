Today
Conference USA, Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Pac-12, Oregon vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC
--
Saturday
Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ABC
MAC, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN
Mountain West, Utah State at San Diego State, 2 p.m., FOX
Sun Belt, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:30 PM, ESPN
American, Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ABC
SEC, Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., CBS
SWAC, Prairie View at Jackson State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ABC
B1G, Iowa vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., FOX
Southern California at California, 10 p.m., FS1
--
Dec. 10
DI-AA quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Dec. 11
DI-AA quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
Navy vs. Army, 2 p.m., CBS
--
Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN
Cure Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN2
DI-AA semifinal, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
--
Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl, 10 a.m., ESPN
Celebration Bowl, 11 a.m., ABC
DI-AA semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico Bowl, 1:15 p.m., ESPN
Independence Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ABC
LendingTree Bowl, 4:45 p.m., ESPN
LA Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ABC
New Orleans Bowl, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
