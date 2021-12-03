Utah Oregon Football

Utah, after bagging the Ducks 38-7 two weeks ago, go on a second hunt tonight when the Utes face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas on ABC. [ALEX GOODLETT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alex Goodlett

Today

Conference USA, Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Pac-12, Oregon vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC

--

Saturday

Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ABC

MAC, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN

Mountain West, Utah State at San Diego State, 2 p.m., FOX

Sun Belt, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:30 PM, ESPN

American, Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ABC

SEC, Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., CBS

SWAC, Prairie View at Jackson State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ABC

B1G, Iowa vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., FOX

Southern California at California, 10 p.m., FS1

--

Dec. 10

DI-AA quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Dec. 11

DI-AA quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

Navy vs. Army, 2 p.m., CBS

--

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN

Cure Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN2

DI-AA semifinal, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

--

Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl, 10 a.m., ESPN

Celebration Bowl, 11 a.m., ABC

DI-AA semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico Bowl, 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Independence Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl, 4:45 p.m., ESPN

LA Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ABC

New Orleans Bowl, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

