Texas Tech Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace and the Cowboys visit TCU for an 11 a.m. game Saturday on ESPN2. [SUE OGROCKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki

Today

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Boise State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Kansas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS2

Kent State at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

Oklahoma State at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1

Texas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FOX

Texas A&M at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

Western Carolina at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Boston College at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., FSN

Buffalo at Ohio, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Tulsa at Navy, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Stanford at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m., FS1

Colorado State at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at California, 6 p.m., ESPN

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ABC

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS

Baylor at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX

Miami at Duke, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Fresno State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., FS2

Oregon State at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.