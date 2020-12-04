Today
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Boise State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Kansas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS2
Kent State at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma State at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1
Texas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FOX
Texas A&M at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
Western Carolina at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Boston College at Virginia, 2:30 p.m., FSN
Buffalo at Ohio, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Tulsa at Navy, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Stanford at Washington, 3 p.m., FOX
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona, 6 p.m., FS1
Colorado State at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at California, 6 p.m., ESPN
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ABC
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS
Baylor at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX
Miami at Duke, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Fresno State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., FS2
Oregon State at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.