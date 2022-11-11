--
Today
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado at USC, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Liberty at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., CBS
Navy vs. Notre Dame (Baltimore), 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
SMU at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Arizona State at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12
Army at Troy, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Boston College at NC State, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Louisville at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Nebraska at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ABC
New Mexico at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Northwestern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
UCF at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., FS1
Wyoming at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m., FOX
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Florida State at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACC Network
California at Oregon State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Stanford at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Arizona at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FOX
Boise State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Jose State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
