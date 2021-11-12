Ohio State Nebraska Football

Ohio State's Thayer Munford lifts Chris Olave after Olave scored at Nebraska in what was last weekend's highest-rated game. According to Sports Media Watch, it drew 5.3 million viewers, while Alabama-LSU had 5 million. [REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Cincinnati at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Wyoming at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Bucknell at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC

Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Baylor, 11 a.m., FOX

Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

Central Florida at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

UConn at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACC Network

West Virginia at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1

Utah at Arizona, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Duke at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Miami at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

UAB at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Michigan State, 3 p.m., FOX

South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon State, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12

Air Force at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

N.C. State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame at Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC

TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FOX

Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12

Nevada at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Washington State at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

