Today
Cincinnati at South Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Wyoming at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Bucknell at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Baylor, 11 a.m., FOX
Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
Central Florida at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
UConn at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACC Network
West Virginia at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1
Utah at Arizona, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Duke at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Miami at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
UAB at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Michigan State, 3 p.m., FOX
South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon State, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Air Force at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
N.C. State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC
TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FOX
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Nevada at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Washington State at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
