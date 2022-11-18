--
Today
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at New Mexico, 8:45 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Navy at UCF, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Duke at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1
TCU at Baylor, 11 a.m., FOX
Yale at Harvard, 11 a.m., ESPNU
UConn at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN
Washington State at Arizona, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Oregon State at Arizona State, 1:15 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Miami at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
NC State at Louisville, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Penn State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
South Alabama at Southern Miss, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Texas at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FOX
Western Kentucky at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at California, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12
Boise State at Wyoming, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1
New Mexico State at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network
USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., FOX
Colorado at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Colorado State at Air Force, 8 p.m., FS2
UAB at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
San Jose State at Utah State, 8:45 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.