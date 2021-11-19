Harvard Yale Football

Harvard and Yale meet on Saturday on ESPNU for the 137th edition of The Game. The Crimson and Bulldogs first played in 1875, a 4-0 Harvard win. The Crimson has a 68-60-8 lead in the series. [GREGORY PAYAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gregory Payan

Today

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Air Force at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1

Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Florida State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Harvard at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

Michigan State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC

New Mexico State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2

UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC

SMU at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Syracuse at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

UCLA at Southern California, 3 p.m., FOX

Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

California at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ABC

South Alabama at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX

Wyoming at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Louisiana Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.