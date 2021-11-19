Today
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Air Force at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Florida State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Harvard at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
Michigan State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
New Mexico State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC
SMU at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Syracuse at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
UCLA at Southern California, 3 p.m., FOX
Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
California at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ABC
South Alabama at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX
Wyoming at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana Monroe at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.