Today
Syracuse at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
UMass at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., CBSSN
New Mexico at Air Force, 8:30 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Florida State, 11 a.m., ABC
Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia Southern at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Houston at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Michigan State at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
California at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
San Diego State at Nevada, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Texas at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Abilene Christian at Virginia, 3 p.m., FSN
Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FOX
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Georgia State at South Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPNU
UNLV at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., FS2
San Jose State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
Liberty at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., FSN
Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Missouri at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., FOX
Navy at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU
USC at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Boise State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Oregon, TBA, ESPN Network
