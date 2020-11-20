Hawaii San Diego St Football

Running back Jordan Byrd, receiver Kobe Smith and the San Diego State Aztecs will play Nevada on CBS at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. CBS had been scheduled to show Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, but that game was postponed. [KYUSUNG GONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kyusung Gong

Today

Syracuse at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

UMass at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico at Air Force, 8:30 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Florida State, 11 a.m., ABC

Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia Southern at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Houston at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Michigan State at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

California at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

San Diego State at Nevada, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Texas at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Abilene Christian at Virginia, 3 p.m., FSN

Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FOX

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia State at South Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPNU

UNLV at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., FS2

San Jose State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

Liberty at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m., FSN

Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., FOX

Navy at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU

USC at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Boise State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Oregon, TBA, ESPN Network

