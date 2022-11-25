--
Today
Baylor at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Toledo at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Tulane at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ABC
Utah State at Boise State, 11 a.m., CBS
Arizona State at Arizona, 2 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., CBS
NC State at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC
New Mexico at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
UCLA at California, 3:30 p.m., FOX
Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Wyoming at Fresno State, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m., ABC
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Grambling vs. Southern, 1 p.m., NBC
Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network
Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Memphis at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Oregon at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Purdue at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 2:30 or 3 p.m., ESPN2 or ACC Network
Wake Forest at Duke, 2:30 or 3 p.m., ESPN2 or ACC Network
Iowa State at TCU, 3 p.m., FOX
Utah at Colorado, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Michigan State at Penn State, 3 p.m., FS1
LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
UCF at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame at USC, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tulsa at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kansas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Air Force at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Washington State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
BYU at Stanford, 10 p.m., FS1
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.