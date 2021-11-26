Today
Boise State at San Diego State, 11 a.m., CBS
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Kansas State at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Ohio at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Utah State at New Mexico, 12 p.m., FS1
Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., BTN
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS
South Florida at Central Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
UNLV at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m., FOX
TCU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., FS1
North Carolina at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Florida State at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC
Houston at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Navy at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Texas Tech at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1
Wake Forest at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Oregon State at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 2:45 p.m., SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2:45 p.m., ACC Network
Arizona at Arizona State, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FOX
Grambling vs. Southern, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1
Clemson at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Tulane at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m., FOX
Nevada at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
BYU at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1
