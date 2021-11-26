Alabama Auburn Football

The Auburn-Alabama game will be on national television for the 40th time in 41 years, this time on CBS. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Butch Dill

Today

Boise State at San Diego State, 11 a.m., CBS

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Kansas State at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

Ohio at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Utah State at New Mexico, 12 p.m., FS1

Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., BTN

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS

South Florida at Central Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

UNLV at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m., FOX

TCU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., FS1

North Carolina at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Florida State at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ABC

Houston at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

Navy at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

Texas Tech at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1

Wake Forest at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Oregon State at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Marshall, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 2:45 p.m., SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 2:45 p.m., ACC Network

Arizona at Arizona State, 3 p.m., Pac-12

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Tulsa at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FOX

Grambling vs. Southern, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1

Clemson at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Tulane at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Stanford, 7 p.m., FOX

Nevada at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

BYU at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

California at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.