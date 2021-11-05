Portland St Hawaii Football
Hawaii defensive lineman Pita Tonga (49) and the Warriors play Saturday's final televised game. Hawaii hosts San Diego State at 10 p.m. on FS1. [DARRYL OUMI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Darryl Oumi

Today

Princeton at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Air Force vs. Army (Arlington, Texas), 10:30 a.m., CBS

Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Kansas State at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1

Liberty at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Ohio State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Duke, 11 a.m., ACC Network

SMU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC

California at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Baylor at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Colorado State at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Penn State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

N.C. State at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Tulane at Central Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Houston at South Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Oregon at Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Texas at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

San Jose State at Nevada, 9 p.m., FS2

Texas-San Antonio at UTEP, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Southern California at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

San Diego State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., FS1

