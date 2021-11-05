Today
Princeton at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Air Force vs. Army (Arlington, Texas), 10:30 a.m., CBS
Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Kansas State at Kansas, 11 a.m., FS1
Liberty at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Missouri at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Ohio State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Duke, 11 a.m., ACC Network
SMU at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC
California at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Baylor at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Colorado State at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
N.C. State at Florida State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Tulane at Central Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Clemson at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Houston at South Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon at Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Texas at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., FS1
San Jose State at Nevada, 9 p.m., FS2
Texas-San Antonio at UTEP, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Southern California at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.