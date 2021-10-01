W Carolina Oklahoma Football

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners hope to not get a frog in their throat against Kansas State on Saturday afternoon on FOX. [ALONZO ADAMS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alonzo Adams

Today

Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1

BYU at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Arkansas at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX

Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Texas at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC

Western Michigan at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Nevada at Boise State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Oregon at Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Troy at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Central Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

South Florida at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

Air Force at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Baylor at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1

Liberty at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Indiana at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN

UConn at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN

Arizona State at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Montana at Eastern Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Fresno State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.