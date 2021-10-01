Today
Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1
BYU at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Arkansas at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN
Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Texas at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC
Western Michigan at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Nevada at Boise State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon at Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Troy at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Central Florida at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
South Florida at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
Air Force at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Baylor at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1
Liberty at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Indiana at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
UConn at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN
Arizona State at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Montana at Eastern Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Fresno State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN
