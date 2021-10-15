Today
Clemson at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN
Marshall at North Texas, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Montana State at Weber State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
San Diego State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS
Florida at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Tulsa at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Central Florida at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ABC
Yale at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
BYU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Fresno State at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., FS2
Kent State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Miami at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Toledo at Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN
Utah State at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TCU at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
N.C. State at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
Ole Miss at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Stanford at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FOX
Air Force at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
Arizona State at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
