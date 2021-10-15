Penn St Iowa Football

Iowa receiver Desmond Hutson and the Hawkeyes, after last week's win over Penn State, hope to flex their muscles against Purdue on Saturday on ABC. [MATTHEW PUTNEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matthew Putney

Today

Clemson at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN

Marshall at North Texas, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Montana State at Weber State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

San Diego State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS

Florida at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Tulsa at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Central Florida at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ABC

Yale at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN

BYU at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Fresno State at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., FS2

Kent State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Miami at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Toledo at Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Utah State at UNLV, 6 p.m., CBSSN

TCU at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

N.C. State at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

Ole Miss at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Stanford at Washington State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Air Force at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

