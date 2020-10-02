No. 11 Oklahoma State survives against Tulsa, 16-7

Oklahoma State puts its 2-0 record on the line Saturday when the Cowboys visit the winless Kansas Jayhawks. [BRODY SCHMIDT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brody Schmidt

Today

Campbell at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Louisiana Tech at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC

East Carolina at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

N.C. State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network

South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

Abilene Christian at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Memphis at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 3 p.m., FSN

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Duke, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Navy at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate

Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Tulsa at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.