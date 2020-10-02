Today
Campbell at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACC Network
Louisiana Tech at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC
East Carolina at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
N.C. State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network
South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
TCU at Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
Abilene Christian at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Memphis at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Texas Tech at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 3 p.m., FSN
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Duke, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Navy at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Tulsa at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACC Network
