Cincinnati Notre Dame Football

Cincinnati defensive lineman Malik Vann and the second-ranked Bearcats will seek the warm embrace of the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday on ESPN2. [DARRON CUMMINGS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Darron Cummings

Today

Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at UConn, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Memphis at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado State at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday

Cincinnati at Navy, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network

UMass at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Wake Forest at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN

BYU at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12

LSU at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Oregon at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Western Michigan at Toledo, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Boston College at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACC Network

East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Nevada at Fresno State, 6 p.m., FS2

San Diego State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

N.C. State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ABC

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Southern California at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Utah at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12

West Virginia at TCU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.