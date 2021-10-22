Today
Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at UConn, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Memphis at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado State at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
Cincinnati at Navy, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network
UMass at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Wake Forest at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN
BYU at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12
LSU at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Western Michigan at Toledo, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Boston College at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACC Network
East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Nevada at Fresno State, 6 p.m., FS2
San Diego State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network
N.C. State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ABC
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Southern California at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Utah at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
West Virginia at TCU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.