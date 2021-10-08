Today
Charlotte at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN
Morgan State at Howard, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday
Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Northern Illinois at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC
South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network
West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1
Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS
San Jose State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
North Texas at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX
Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN
LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS
Utah at Southern California, 7 p.m., FOX
Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1
New Mexico State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
