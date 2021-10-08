Texas Tech Texas Football

Texas running back Roschon Johnson could find another touchdown and another ride from Jake Majors when the Longhorns meet Oklahoma on Saturday on ABC. [CHUCK BURTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chuck Burton

Today

Charlotte at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN

Morgan State at Howard, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

Northern Illinois at Toledo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas), 11 a.m., ABC

South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network

West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FS1

Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

San Jose State at Colorado State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

North Texas at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., FOX

Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

TCU at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., CBS

Utah at Southern California, 7 p.m., FOX

Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1

New Mexico State at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

